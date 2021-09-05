ND Outdoors: New Game and Fish Director

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson sits down with newly appointed North Dakota Game and Fish Director Jeb Williams to discuss his vision for the agency.

Governor Doug Burgum recently appointed long-time Game and Fish Department employee Jeb Williams to lead the agency.

“I was born and raised in North Dakota, western North Dakota, specifically. Graduate of Dickinson State University and then after that took a number of different roles in the wildlife field and temporary level. I was very fortunate to receive a full-time job with the department in 1999 and then moved up from that biologist position to a supervisor and then to an administrator of the wildlife division and then now on to the director’s role,” said Williams.

Williams took over leadership during tough times with drought conditions on the landscape.

“Which can lead to some very challenging conditions for both our fish and wildlife resources in the form of good habitat conditions, and also in the form of access, boat ramps, those types of situations,” said Williams.

In addition to dry conditions, there are many other challenges the department is facing like chronic wasting disease, aquatic nuisance species and balancing the interests of all partners involved.

“In North Dakota we have to make sure that we’re always listening and always trying to balance the resource the best we can. We know that North Dakota has some very passionate people when it comes to our outdoor resources, and rightfully so. We have a lot to offer and a lot to give there. But we also have other interests in North Dakota, mainly private landowners who are 93% of the landscape that need to be a part of those discussions as well,” said Williams.

And what can hunters and anglers expect from the new leadership?

“Well, always looking for increased opportunities out there. And of course, increased opportunities comes from habitat initiatives, increase habitat on the landscape, to try to make sure that we continue our rich hunting and fishing heritage in North Dakota,” said Williams.

Williams says the key to his successful leadership is the people who work for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department for 22 years and know people extremely well. And so, you feel really comfortable with those individuals in a role like this, because, you know, they do have everybody’s good interests in mind,” said Williams.

Williams was appointed as North Dakota Game and Fish Department director on August 24.

