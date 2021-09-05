Minot State University returns to in-person homecoming events in 2021

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University will be returning to in-person homecoming events for 2021 after having to switch to virtual ways to celebrate last year.

MSU will host its homecoming week with a number of events from October 6th through 9th.

This year will mark the return of main events like the Community Block Party, held on Wednesday October 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Old Main Lawn, and the annual homecoming parade starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 9.

Other events include luncheons and honoring athletic and academic achievements from both 2020 and 2021.

“Thinking about what the community was ready for and what the world was ready for. I think we’re ready for this, we’re ready to be back in person and to celebrate some great things around town and our homecoming gets to be one of them. So we hope that people are feeling up to coming out and being part of things,” said Janna McKechnie, Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving.

The week will also feature reunion socials for all 1970s grads, Sigma Tau Gamma, and the 1970 MSU football team.

For more information on Homecoming Week 2021, you can go online here.

