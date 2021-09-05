Mandan finalizes plan for phase two of 19th Street trail

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan will begin the second phase of the 19th Street trail. The project is slated to cost around $818,000. The City secured a grant from the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

“It will better serve the residents of that area to provide a big pathway to and from Fort Lincoln. And long-term it’s part of a segment that should connect this area of the city with the central area of the city,” said Justin Froseth, Mandan engineering and planning director.

The City secured a grant from the North Dakota Department of Transportation for $290,000. The rest of the project will be paid by the City. Property owners in the area will pay approximately $572 dollars per property in tier 1 and $286 per property in tier 2. These numbers are lower than the original estimate thanks to the grant from the DOT.

