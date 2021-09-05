Advertisement

Mandan finalizes plan for phase two of 19th Street trail

19th Street SE street sign
19th Street SE street sign(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan will begin the second phase of the 19th Street trail. The project is slated to cost around $818,000. The City secured a grant from the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

“It will better serve the residents of that area to provide a big pathway to and from Fort Lincoln. And long-term it’s part of a segment that should connect this area of the city with the central area of the city,” said Justin Froseth, Mandan engineering and planning director.

The City secured a grant from the North Dakota Department of Transportation for $290,000. The rest of the project will be paid by the City. Property owners in the area will pay approximately $572 dollars per property in tier 1 and $286 per property in tier 2. These numbers are lower than the original estimate thanks to the grant from the DOT.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diego Ashton
Bismarck man sentenced for killing man at gas station
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl
Brian Amundson of Jamestown's cattle when he won the Environmental Stewardship Award in 2020
Rancher near Jamestown disheartened by ‘peculiar’ death of his 58 cattle
Littleeagle silver alert
UPDATE: Grand Forks Police cancels Silver Alert; vulnerable man found safe

Latest News

EPA award goes to pair of projects at Dakota College at Bottineau
Bareback horseracing
Bareback horseracing event being held in Fort Yates this weekend
ND greener technologies state board
North Dakota companies to get millions for green technologies
COVID-19 vaccinations
Will you have to start paying for the COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved?