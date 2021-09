TAMPA BAY, FL (KFYR) - The Minnesota Twins earned a hard-fought victory on Sunday as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 6 to 5.

Nick Gordon would have two clutch hits in the game. The big one being in the top of the 9th when he put the Twins in front for good.

Minnesota will next play at Cleveland on Monday.

