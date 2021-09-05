Advertisement

Former Bison QB Zeb Noland shines in South Carolina debut

Zeb Noland
Zeb Noland(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, SC (KFYR)- Zeb Noland made his debut for South Carolina on Saturday and shined in the process, as the Gamecocks defeated Eastern Illinois, 46-0.

Noland would toss four touchdown passes on 13 completions. He also had 121 yards passing in the victory.

The former Bison QB was originally a grad assistant for the program but returned to playing after the team dealt with injuries.

Noland and the Gamecocks will next play at East Carolina on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diego Ashton
Bismarck man sentenced for killing man at gas station
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl
Brian Amundson of Jamestown's cattle when he won the Environmental Stewardship Award in 2020
Rancher near Jamestown disheartened by ‘peculiar’ death of his 58 cattle
Littleeagle silver alert
UPDATE: Grand Forks Police cancels Silver Alert; vulnerable man found safe

Latest News

Minot State Beavers
Augustana shuts out Minot State in teams first game since 2019
NDSU logo
Bison defense & ground game powers NDSU past Albany 28 to 6
UND logo
Weah’s 3 TD’s leads UND over Idaho State, 35 to 14
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever 9/3/2021