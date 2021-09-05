Former Bison QB Zeb Noland shines in South Carolina debut

COLUMBIA, SC (KFYR)- Zeb Noland made his debut for South Carolina on Saturday and shined in the process, as the Gamecocks defeated Eastern Illinois, 46-0.

Noland would toss four touchdown passes on 13 completions. He also had 121 yards passing in the victory.

The former Bison QB was originally a grad assistant for the program but returned to playing after the team dealt with injuries.

Noland and the Gamecocks will next play at East Carolina on Saturday.

