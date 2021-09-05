Fall fun in Medora

MEDORA, N.D. - This may be the unofficial end of summer, but there’s still lots to do in Medora.

There are still a few more days to catch the Medora Musical; that runs through Saturday, September 11.

Bully Pulpit Golf Course will be open until late October, horseback rides and mini-golf will continue thorugh weekends in September.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is open year-round, as well as the Maah-Daah Hey Trail and new Pancratz Trail.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation says this summer was one of the two best ever for visitors. They credit that in part, to the pandemic.

“If there’s one upside from 2020 and that people realized how much they enjoyed getting outside together, getting the hiking boots out, dusting off the mountain bikes, thinking about national parks and camping and doing those things as a family. I think the passion was really ignited for many and we saw that happen a lot in Medora,” said Justin Fisk, Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

One more thing to add to your fall to-do list: the hot air balloon rally in Medora. That’s set for next weekend, September 11-12.

For a complete list of things to do in Medora this fall, visit Medora.com.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.