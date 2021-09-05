EPA award goes to pair of projects at Dakota College at Bottineau

BOTTINEAU, N.D. - The Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded Dakota College at Bottineau more than a quarter million dollars for cleanup work on two historic sites.

The college was awarded $358,500.

The money will be going to help with renovating Old Main and a Residency Hall. Because the buildings were built more than 100 years ago, extra work and money have to be used for the projects.

“This really leverages the project and helps us invest more money into the actual renovation rather than the cleanup, so that is a tremendous help,” said Dr. Jerry Migler, DCB campus dean.

The college is in the process of hiring an architect for old main and will start working on drafting plans this fall.

The residency hall is projected to take five years to complete.

