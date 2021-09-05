Bareback horseracing event being held in Fort Yates this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Standing Rock Community Development Corporation is hosting a two-day bareback horse racing event at Long Soldier Rodeo Grounds in Fort Yates this weekend. The event will feature competitors from around the region and a number of different races for men, women, and children.

“It’s super exciting. All kinds of things happen. It’s really fast, they do it fast. Most of the time those guys jump off their horse and take two steps and they’re on the back of the other horse right now, they jump on that fast. And they race around the track. There’s been other races here, but not to the extent of this,” said Jessica Swann, office manager for Standing Rock CDC.

Sunday will feature six race finals, including but not limited to a Men’s Warrior Race, a co-ed Paint Horse Race, and a Women’s Relay. The main event is the Men’s Relay, for which the winning team will receive six thousand dollars.

