Williston to build new animal control facility

WILLISTON, N.D. - The City of Williston has decided to move forward to create a new Animal Control Facility.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to have Spearfish Excavating construct a new building east of town. The nearly 1,800 square foot facility will provide more room for stray animals, a birthing area, and additional kennel space for the K-9 unit.

Animal Control has been using the same facility for decades, which has become dated and too small to meet the demands of the growing city.

“It will be a game changing facility to have. There will be a lot more room, it will be a lot more conducive to the animals, more space and places to run out. Right now, there’s really no space for that,” said Rodney Dickerson, operations captain.

Construction of the facility will begin in a few weeks, with officials hoping to have it completed in April 2022.

