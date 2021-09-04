Advertisement

Williston to build new animal control facility

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The City of Williston has decided to move forward to create a new Animal Control Facility.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to have Spearfish Excavating construct a new building east of town. The nearly 1,800 square foot facility will provide more room for stray animals, a birthing area, and additional kennel space for the K-9 unit.

Animal Control has been using the same facility for decades, which has become dated and too small to meet the demands of the growing city.

“It will be a game changing facility to have. There will be a lot more room, it will be a lot more conducive to the animals, more space and places to run out. Right now, there’s really no space for that,” said Rodney Dickerson, operations captain.

Construction of the facility will begin in a few weeks, with officials hoping to have it completed in April 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases
Family Choice Restaurant
New restaurant and grocery store in Bismarck opens: Family Choice Restaurant and Grocery Store
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl
0820_Police_AP
‘I’m hunting n*****s.’: Hillsboro officials investigating video of teen holding gun, making threat
Diego Ashton
Bismarck man sentenced for killing man at gas station

Latest News

Health Centers in Williston seeing large uptick in COVID-19 testing
Sugar beet crops performing well amid severe drought; harvest to begin later this month
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever 9/3/2021
Dan's Garden: Farmers Market
Dan's Garden