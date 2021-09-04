Advertisement

Weah’s 3 TD’s leads UND over Idaho State, 35 to 14

By Neil Vierzba
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
POCATELLO, ID (KFYR) - The UND football team would open the regular season on Saturday with a victory as they took down Idaho State 35 to 14.

The Fighting Hawks were led by running back Otis Weah, who had three rushing touchdowns in the victory.

On the defensive side, UND would account for three takeaways.

Next up for UND (1-0), they’ll play at Utah State on Friday. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. CDT.

