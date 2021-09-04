Weah’s 3 TD’s leads UND over Idaho State, 35 to 14

POCATELLO, ID (KFYR) - The UND football team would open the regular season on Saturday with a victory as they took down Idaho State 35 to 14.

The Fighting Hawks were led by running back Otis Weah, who had three rushing touchdowns in the victory.

On the defensive side, UND would account for three takeaways.

Next up for UND (1-0), they’ll play at Utah State on Friday. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. CDT.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.