Turtle Mountain Tribe honors members lost at boarding schools

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain band of Chippewa Indians gathered as a community Thursday night to honor members lost to indigenous boarding schools.

The Tribal Council organized a tipi lighting ceremony that included prayers a drum circle, and speeches from community leaders.

TMBCI Chairman Jamie Azure confirmed in a Facebook post in late July that lost members have been identified after being found in mass unmarked graves at indigenous boarding schools and residential schools.

As more mass graves are found at Indigenous boarding schools across the United States and Canada a community is coming together to heal.

