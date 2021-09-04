Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribe honors members lost at boarding schools

The Tribal Council organized a tipi lighting ceremony that included prayers a drum circle, and...
The Tribal Council organized a tipi lighting ceremony that included prayers a drum circle, and speeches from community leaders.(Candace Marion)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain band of Chippewa Indians gathered as a community Thursday night to honor members lost to indigenous boarding schools.

The Tribal Council organized a tipi lighting ceremony that included prayers a drum circle, and speeches from community leaders.

TMBCI Chairman Jamie Azure confirmed in a Facebook post in late July that lost members have been identified after being found in mass unmarked graves at indigenous boarding schools and residential schools.

As more mass graves are found at Indigenous boarding schools across the United States and Canada a community is coming together to heal.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Amundson of Jamestown's cattle when he won the Environmental Stewardship Award in 2020
Rancher near Jamestown disheartened by ‘peculiar’ death of his 58 cattle
Culver's sign
New restaurants coming to Bismarck
Family Choice Restaurant
New restaurant and grocery store in Bismarck opens: Family Choice Restaurant and Grocery Store
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases
Ms. Brewington was arrested as the sheriff's office closed out a monthlong investigation.
Woman claims to have ‘maybe an ounce’ of weed, authorities find 20 lbs.

Latest News

Defendant in Minot murder retrial asks for more resources
North Dakota’s ties to one of the 13 fallen service members
Bismarck mom turns son’s experience being bullied into children’s book, teaching moment
Moffit man to serve 8 years in prison for stabbing man to death