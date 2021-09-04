Theft is up, drug cases are down in recent Mandan crime report

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police officers say the pandemic impacted recent trends in crime.

According to Mandan’s annual crime report, some areas like traffic stops and service calls declined from 2019 to 2020. Officers say they weren’t surprised as more individuals had been staying home and away from police at the start of the pandemic.

Other areas of crime rose. Fraud cases increased by 114 percent. The report notes that “with the increased access to information over the internet and individuals who are willing to take advantage of people this number may continue to increase.”

Theft increased 26 percent, motor vehicle theft increased 18 percent, and burglary increased 34 percent. However, drug cases declined by 24 percent.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.