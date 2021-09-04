Sugar beet crops performing well amid severe drought; harvest to begin later this month

FAIRVIEW, N.D. – Montana farmers in the region will soon be harvesting their sugar beet crop, and while they have dealt with severe drought conditions, officials are still expecting a good year for yield and production.

That’s thanks to heavy irrigation efforts, with farmers using three to five times more water than normal to keep their crops hydrated.

Later this month, farmers will begin the harvest and send them to Sidney Sugars, which handles the processing.

Officials there say efforts to mitigate the risks this growing season have made them optimistic.

“All things considered, we’re pretty happy with how the sugar beets are coming along this year. We’re hoping for an average to above average crop which with the drought and everything, is pretty good,” said Somer Reidle, Agriculturist.

Pre-pile sugar beets will begin the week of September 20, with stockpiling the week after.

Nearly a million tons of beets are processed a season according to Reidle.

