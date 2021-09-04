More North Dakota firefighters travel to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida recovery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More first responders are traveling from North Dakota to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Saturday morning, four firefighters from Dickinson, four firefighters from the Williston Fire Department, one from the Williston Rural Fire Department, and one City of Williston public works employee left for Baton Rouge.

This comes after a team of six firefighters from Williston and Bismarck Rural Fire left Wednesday for Louisiana as well.

The team of North Dakota firefighters is expected to return in late September.

