More North Dakota firefighters travel to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida recovery

ND first responders traveling to Louisiana
ND first responders traveling to Louisiana(Credit: Williston Fire Dept.)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More first responders are traveling from North Dakota to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Saturday morning, four firefighters from Dickinson, four firefighters from the Williston Fire Department, one from the Williston Rural Fire Department, and one City of Williston public works employee left for Baton Rouge.

This comes after a team of six firefighters from Williston and Bismarck Rural Fire left Wednesday for Louisiana as well.

The team of North Dakota firefighters is expected to return in late September.

