How likely is it that an unvaccinated kids will give their vaccinated parent COVID-19?

By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School has started, and the COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t been approved for those twelve and under yet.

So, how likely is it for an unvaccinated child to give COVID-19 to their vaccinated parent? Health experts say the answer is: very likely.

Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo says if there’s COVID-19 circulating among school children and they don’t have to wear masks, they’re unvaccinated or even if they are vaccinated; he says that is probably one of the best situations for the virus to spread from children to parents and teachers.

“It’s an enclosed space. A meeting room, a hall, a classroom, a gym, that sort of thing. So, kids can easily breathe the virus in, they get infected, they might not necessarily get all that symptomatic, it may look like a common cold,” said Dr. Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says if a child isn’t vaccinated, he advises they wear a mask, continue to wash their hands, and practice social distancing.

