Health Centers in Williston seeing large uptick in COVID-19 testing

WILLISTON, N.D. - A month ago today in Williams County, there were just 22 active cases of COVID-19. Today there are 175, a 695% increase. With more positives coming up, demands for tests have rose.

On Tuesday, due to higher volumes at their walk-in clinic, officials started a drive thru testing area to help keep everyone safer.

Shelli Hayes, the clinic manager, says they are seeing anywhere from 50 to 100 people come in per day with many concerned they may have contracted the virus.

“There are people who definitely are symptomatic and are coming back positive and other people who have been around or been contacted from the state that they were around somebody, so they want to be tested for their own peace of mind,” Hayes said.

Test kits are in short supply, which led the hospital to send asymptomatic tests to the state, where can take three to ten days to get a result. For those with symptoms and in the ER, the hospital uses their in-house kits to administer treatment as soon as possible.

Dr. Wayne Anderson, the chief medical officer, says everyone in the world is competing for a limited supply and depending on manufacturing, there’s a possibility that some hospitals could be without testing capabilities.

“It’d be a problem for everybody. Then you’d assume that everyone was positive, and who knows what we would end up doing in terms of transferring people or anything like that,” said Anderson.

CHI holds the drive thru testing clinic weekdays from 7 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For symptomatic individuals, the ER provides 24/7 testing.

