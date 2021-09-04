Grand Forks Police put out Silver Alert on missing vulnerable man

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Silver Alert is being issued by the Grand Forks Police Department in an effort to locate a missing and vulnerable man.

Officials say 53-year-old Lee Edward Littleeagle was last seen on foot on Sept. 3 near Thompson around 4 p.m. Officials say Littleeagle indicated he was headed towards Fargo.

Littleeagle is a Native American man described as 6 feet tall, 160 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Royal blue jacket, blue jeans and glasses.

Littleeagle is believed to be on foot, but is known to hitchhike. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701- 787-8000.

