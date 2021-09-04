Advertisement

Department of Human Services launches Best in Class

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 3, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Department of Human Services has launched a new grant program designed to provide quality early childhood experiences for children during the year before they enter kindergarten.

It’s called Best in Class.

Program participants will receive higher level supports for in-room staff, including in-room coaching, connection to health and development screenings and evaluation of the teaching space.

“Children will benefit so much from this program because it does have all of the things that meet a quality criteria for a pre-K program. They have all the supports. They have their health being watched over,” said Shonda Wild, Best in Class program administrator.

Human services opened this grant to public schools that offer preschools, headstarts and licensed childcare programs.

Twenty-three programs were awarded the grant.

Programs with a group size of 18 receive $120,000 per classroom with a $20,000 match, and those with a group size of nine received $60,000 per classroom with a $10,000 match required.

