Defendant in Minot murder retrial asks for more resources

(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man awaiting a murder retrial appeared in court Friday asking for a continuation, arguing he won’t have time to properly prepare his defense for his trial in February.

At a status conference Friday, 31-year-old Bradley Morales said he was not being given enough resources to prepare his defense.

Morales called witnesses to the stand both in person and by phone to discuss his access to phones in the Ward County Jail, and the indigent defense council’s refusal to pay for a private investigator that was charging more than they were permitted to pay for.

Morales faces a AA felony murder charge in the 2017 stabbing death of Sharmaine Leake in Minot.

A jury convicted him the following year, but the state supreme court vacated the conviction and sent it back to the lower courts for retrial.

No changes were made to the court schedule.

Morales has a pretrial conference Jan. 7 and slated to stand trial Feb. 1.

