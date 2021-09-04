COVID (mostly) treated like any other illness by insurance companies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the pandemic marches on, the cost of insuring medical care against COVID-19 will likely go up. Experts say this is because insurers are now treating COVID like other diseases, which means no longer fully covering the costs of care.

“Since end of May, early June, [insurance providers] went back to normal operating procedure. Outside of the vaccine, outside of testing, all those other treatments or procedures would be subject to your traditional insurance, just like any other health procedure would be,” said North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread.

Commissioner Godfread said insurers in North Dakota adopted this form of coverage in early summer of this year. One big thing that’s different about COVID coverage and coverage for other diseases is, as of now, testing and vaccines are fully covered.

