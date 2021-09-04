Advertisement

Bison defense & ground game powers NDSU past Albany 28 to 6

NDSU logo
NDSU logo(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT
FARGO, ND (KFYR) - It was a good day to be running back Dominic Gonnella and the Bison defense on Saturday as they helped lead the team to a 28 to 6 victory over Albany.

Gonnella would account for 135 yards rushing and two touchdowns offensively.

While the Bison defense would force three turnovers.

Other notables, quarterback Quincy Patterson went 12 for 16 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown.

NDSU (1-0) will host Valparaiso next Saturday at 2:30 PM CDT.

