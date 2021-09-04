Bismarck man sentenced for killing man at gas station

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to murder for an October 2020 incident was sentenced Thursday by a district court judge.

Twenty-nine-year-old Diego Ashton told investigators he had “had enough” when he got out of a car at the Misty Waters gas station and shot and killed 47-year-old Robert Becker.

Ashton told investigators he had been riding in a car with Becker when Becker made fun of him and laughed at his mental health issues. Court documents report that Ashton shot Becker at least 11 times. The murder was captured on gas station security camera footage. Ashton drove to the police station after the incident and turned himself in.

During the sentencing hearing, Melanie Pierce spoke of the victim, her brother.

“Robert didn’t like to fight, nor did he like confrontation, he had the biggest heart,” Pierce said while reading a victim impact statement to the court.

The state’s attorney requested that Ashton serve 55 years.

“I think it’s important to note, there’s always situations where restraint is required and Mr. Ashton has demonstrated he’s not able to employ that restraint,” said Dennis Ingold for the State of North Dakota.

Public defender Steven Mottinger asked the court for a determinate sentence of 17 years with the possibility of parole.

“He drove himself down to the police department, saying this is what I did. I think he should get some credit for that,” said Mottinger.

Mottinger added that Ashton’s actions did not justify the crimes but also asked the court to consider Ashton’s mental health issues. Ashton apologized for his actions.

“It makes me sick to my stomach when I think about it. I wasn’t thinking, literally. I was just so angry and hurt,” said Ashton.

Judge Cynthia Feland agreed with the state’s recommendation and gave Ashton 55 years with 314 days credit. He must serve 43 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Ashton will be encouraged to complete alcohol and drug programming while incarcerated and will be offered mental health treatment.

