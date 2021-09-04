Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant boy from Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint Griffin Jones.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, for Saint Griffin Jones early Saturday morning.

The 9-month-old infant was abducted Friday around 11:30 p.m. and was last seen in Athens, Ga.

He was last seen in a white onesie and is believed to be traveling in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate CRK4471.

No suspect is listed at this time, but the infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens-Clark County Police Department at 706-613-3345.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases
Family Choice Restaurant
New restaurant and grocery store in Bismarck opens: Family Choice Restaurant and Grocery Store
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl
0820_Police_AP
‘I’m hunting n*****s.’: Hillsboro officials investigating video of teen holding gun, making threat
Brian Amundson of Jamestown's cattle when he won the Environmental Stewardship Award in 2020
Rancher near Jamestown disheartened by ‘peculiar’ death of his 58 cattle

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Dogs rescued after Hurricane Ida
6pm Sportscast 9/3/21
6pm Sportscast 9/3/21