Advertisement

1500 piece farm toy collection

By Jake Zane
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Loraine Zuern and her husband Herb shared a very special hobby. They’ve been collecting toy tractors since 1983. Herb turned into an avid collector, seeking out pieces he liked from all across the country.

“He kind of liked the old steamers, and some of the Fordsons, the ones he got to work with when he was a 9-year-old boy,” said Zuern.

Their collection grew and grew. By the end they totaled over 2,100 pieces. After her husband passed in 2012, Lorine asked the Mercer County Historical Museum if they would be interested in accepting their toys. Director Leilani Meyhoff was more than delighted to share the Zuern’s story.

“So we went out to the farm, and hand wrapped each toy, put them in totes brought them back. At that time there wasn’t anything else in this room, so we laid everything out on blankets on the floor,” said Meyhoff.

From there the Historical Society started planning out how to properly display the toys. Towns from all over the county donated, and members of the community pitched in to design and light the displays in the way they felt it deserved.

“It was a community effort. It’s just a wonderful collection,” said Meyhoff.

Zuern said the honor she feels in indescribable.

“I don’t think I can put it into words. Its special, very special,” said Zuern.

In Beulah, the Mercer County Historical Museum holds treasures that tell the history of its community. It is open on Wednesdays throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases
Diego Ashton
Bismarck man sentenced for killing man at gas station
Family Choice Restaurant
New restaurant and grocery store in Bismarck opens: Family Choice Restaurant and Grocery Store
Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl
0820_Police_AP
‘I’m hunting n*****s.’: Hillsboro officials investigating video of teen holding gun, making threat

Latest News

Mandan police vehicle
Theft is up, drug cases are down in recent Mandan crime report
COVID (mostly) treated like any other illness by insurance companies
FILE - In this April 3, 2020 file photo, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, where he announced...
North Dakota ranks 45th in country for fully vaccinated residents, difference in east versus west
Littleeagle silver alert
UPDATE: Grand Forks Police cancels Silver Alert; vulnerable man found safe