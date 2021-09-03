Williston soars with Sun Country Airlines

WILLISTON, N.D. – Residents of northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana no longer need to travel for hours just to catch a direct flight to Las Vegas. Williston welcomed Sun Country Airlines on Thursday night.

The inaugural flight took off around 8 p.m., sending people off for Labor Day weekend.

Helen Welte is a fifth grade teacher from Wolf Point, Mont. She just finished the school week and was eager to make the 90-mile trip to Williston for the first-ever direct flight to Las Vegas.

“I have a great class, but I need to get away,” said Welte.

The carrier, Sun Country, is a new name to many passengers, but officials said bringing in new brands and larger aircraft is why the Williston Basin International Airport was built.

“Williston was the destination spot to get on your plane and connect with the rest of the country,” said Williston Mayor Howard Klug.

About 40 passengers boarded the 737-800, the largest plane to ever land in Williston. Officials hope that this flight will be the first of many new and exciting routes for the region.

Sun Country takes off seasonally on Thursdays and Sundays through Nov. 28.

Support and numbers will determine where the airline goes from there.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.