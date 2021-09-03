Advertisement

Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees

Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour increase.(WALMART via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some Walmart workers are getting a raise.

The company says it is increasing pay for more than 565,000 employees.

Workers in food and general merchandise units will be getting a pay increase of at least a dollar an hour.

This means the new U.S. average hourly wage at Walmart is $16.40, which is ahead of many other retailers.

Several companies, including CVS, have recently raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour.

