Trinity Health confirms prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment in some cases

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health, the Minot-area’s main healthcare provider, confirmed with Your News Leader that some of its physicians have prescribed Ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19 in some cases, though they are urging patients to discuss treatment options with their physician before taking anything.

A form of Ivermectin is used specifically to treat parasitic infections in horses and livestock, though according to the Mayo Clinic, a different version of the drug is used to treat certain infections in humans.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan released the following statement to Your News Leader:

“Ivermectin is a well-known, FDA-approved drug that has been used successfully for more than four decades to treat some parasitic diseases. Ivermectin is not yet FDA-approved for the treatment of COVID-19, but the NIH changed their recommendation for the use of ivermectin in COVID-19 from “against” to “neutral”. Interest and use of this drug has increased lately as a potential tool to treat COVID-19 infections, and there are several clinical trials currently underway or in development that seek to evaluate the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19.

“There have been occasions when members of our medical staff have prescribed this drug for their patient. Whether a patient would benefit from this drug or not is a clinical question best answered by that patient’s physician; that decision would be based on risk/benefit analysis that is specific to the current treatment for that specific patient and their anticipated outcomes – in no scenario should a person seek to gain this or other prescription medications outside of their physician’s monitoring.

"Researchers and the entire medical community are learning more about this new virus every day; some treatments/medications that were initially pursued are no longer recommended at this time, while other treatment approaches are turning out more positive after initially thought doubtful. Patients are urged to talk with their physician regarding any medication or treatment for Covid or any other ailment."