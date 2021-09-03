Planning, zoning board reviews Marathon Petroleum’s wind energy project in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Renewable energy, including wind, may be the wave of the future. But those turbines often create controversy.

Marathon Petroleum wants to use wind turbines at its renewable diesel facility in Dickinson to generate power for the site and asked commissioners for their stamp of approval.

“This will allow for further growth and development of the facility, as we’re striving to remain competitive in the fast-growing industry of renewable fuels,” said a Marathon Petroleum spokesperson.

But Stark County residents were not convinced and are concerned the wind turbines will impact the environment, and the community.

“It’s too close to people, it’s too close to wildlife,” said a resident.

“Giving Marathon one more inch, that should be over with,” said a resident.

“There was also a lot of questions about the application process and the materials submitted in that process, and were those materials complete enough to complete their application,” said Kurt Froelich, Planning and Zoning Commissioner.

In the end, the planning and zoning board sided with the citizens.

They voted to make a recommendation to the county commission to not approve the re-zoning from agricultural to industrial, which is needed for the project.

They also voted to recommend approving a moratorium regarding wind energy. That moratorium would last for nine months.

Residents say they’re pleased with the board’s recommendations and look forward to the county commission’s decision.

The recommendations will be on the county commission’s agenda this upcoming Tuesday.

