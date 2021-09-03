North Dakota’s ties to one of the 13 fallen service members

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s connection to one of the American service members killed in Afghanistan last week goes back thirty years.

Victor Dominguez has worked for Black Gold Farms in Grand Forks for decades. His stepson, Lance Corporal David Espinoza, was one of the Marines killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport. Victor’s coworkers are doing what they can to continue to support him as he and his family deal with the tragedy.

Victor Dominguez and his son Lance Corporal David Espinoza are no strangers to North Dakota. Victor has worked dozens of potato harvests in the state.

“I would say he does an excellent job and always has a smile on his face,” said Gregg Halverson, Chairman of the Board for Black Gold Farms.

Victor and his son, who was killed tragically in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, are part of the Black Gold family and Gregg Halverson says Victor’s coworkers are supporting him through a GoFundMe page.

“As terrible as it was, we’re all connected,” said Halverson.

When Black Gold Farms starts bringing in the 2021 crop next week, Victor’s absence will be felt.

“The guy can do anything. During seed cutting operations, Victor would be the Bobcat operator. And I tell you what, he could brush your teeth with that Bobcat,” said Joel Horne, longtime employee of Black Gold Farms.

News of Victor’s son’s death deeply affected his coworkers.

“I was stunned,” said Horne.

In the wake of the shock that followed the news of the death of Lance Corporal David Espinoza, Joel Horne talked about the special bond between the fallen marine and his father.

“What I can tell you about Victor and his son, is that I know that they were close. That relationship was rock solid,” he said.

Espinoza was one of thirteen service members killed as a result of a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. At the time of the explosion, Espinoza and other military members were working to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies fleeing the country.

Marine Lance Corporal David Espinoza’s memorial fund has topped $16,000 as of 3 p.m. The GoFundMe page can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/marine-lance-cpl-david-lee-espinoza-memorial-fund?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

