New restaurant and grocery store in Bismarck opens: Family Choice Restaurant and Grocery Store

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new restaurant and grocery store have opened in Bismarck.

You may be thinking these are two separate entities, but they’re not.

Family Choice Restaurant and Grocery Store is a combined operation.

On the front side of the building is the grocery store that sells convenience store items, like milk, chips and candy.

On the backside is a restaurant that serves African, Chinese and American cuisine.

“I think the best thing is to have a restaurant and then something like a convenience store, like when after you finish eating and you’re too tired to go to Walmart or anywhere, you can just grab whatever you need and just go,” said owner Deborah Selas.

Family Choice is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 555 Memorial Highway in Bismarck.

