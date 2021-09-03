ND State Hospital halting visitation

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Hospital in Jamestown announced they will not be allowing in-person visitation. The State Human Services Department said this is to follow recommendations amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Friends and families are still allowed to visit with patients digitally and can make “special arrangements in specific situations.” But the state hospital may be the beginning of more health units announcing similar temporary measures.

“I would expect maybe hospitals would share more of that information just to get the information out that we should be doing what we can: choosing to vaccinate, social distancing, masking, looking out for others. Those types of things, because they are filling up,” said Chris Jones, Human Services Department Executive Director.

Jones said stopping visitation is a common practice well before COVID halted them for much of last year. He added some private clinics have already stopped visitations.

