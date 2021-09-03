Advertisement

ND gas prices will be largely unaffected by Hurricane Ida

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heading into Labor Day weekend, gas prices in Bismarck are just over $3 per gallon.

Despite Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana last week, experts aren’t expecting prices to increase anytime soon.

“We’re not anticipating any movement. Maybe a nickel or a dime because of local outages in a few areas, you know, shortages. But, in general, refining and capacity did not drop like it did in 2005 when Katrina hit,” said Eugene Graner, President of Heartland Investor Services.

The price of gas in Bismarck is down almost cents from a month ago, when gas was $3.22 per gallon. In 2005, gas prices in North Dakota increased twenty-five cents per gallon after Hurricane Katrina because refining capabilities in the Gulf of Mexico were crippled.

