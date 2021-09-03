Advertisement

Narcotics officers arrest 2 people found with more than $18,000 worth of fentanyl

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police say two people conspired to deal fentanyl in Burleigh County.

Thursday, narcotics officers say they saw 24-year-old Kasheena Dunbar and 25-year-old Deshawn Taylor perform several drug deals at the Country Inn and Suites in Bismarck.

According to court documents, officers searched the pair’s hotel room and found 331 fentanyl pills, 43 ecstasy pills, and more than $32,000 in cash. Officers say the fentanyl pills are worth more than $18,000.

Dunbar is charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs.

Taylor is charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Both are in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Court records show that in late August both had been arrested for possession and those cases are still active.

