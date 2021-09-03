Moffit man to serve 8 years in prison for stabbing man to death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced the man convicted of manslaughter for the death of a Mandan man.

Forty-eight-year-old Arthur Funk stabbed 53-year-old Kevin Stockert to death on June 1, 2020. Funk was charged and went to trial this May, where a jury found Funk not guilty of murder and negligent homicide, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 10 years. Funk’s actions the day of the murder have stayed with the victim’s family.

“Arthur, you took our brother from us. And when you stabbed him, you stabbed the rest of us,” said Brenda Stockert Wald, the victim’s sister when she addressed Funk at the sentencing hearing.

Funk expressed remorse.

“If I could take it back I would,” said Funk.

The state’s attorney asked for 10 years with two suspended. The public defender asked for 10 years with three suspended. Judge Cynthia Feland considered rehabilitation and public protection concerns.

“I want to make sure that there is supervision when you are released into the community, so we can ensure that the behaviors that led up to this particular offense occurring are hopefully prevented in any future instance,” said Judge Feland.

Judge Feland added that Funk will need to address his substance abuse issues.

Judge Feland sentenced Funk to 10 years with two years suspended, meaning he will serve eight years in prison. He will then serve five years of supervised probation.

