Chip shortages now impacting local dealerships

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chip shortages around the world continue and are impacting car dealerships in North Dakota.

Popular automakers, like Ford and General Motors, have temporarily close factories due to the issue, according to the AP.

The AP reports some of the closures worsening the chip shortage are due to employees coming down with COVID.

Dealerships like Schwan Buick GMC are trying to keep up with demand while dealing with the shortage.

“We haven’t been able to keep up. Wherein the demand is far stronger than supply right now. So, it’ll probably be a good couple months at least until we catch up,” said Schwan Buick GMC General Manager Jayce Schwan.

Jayce Schwan says they have not had to raise prices at his lot.

However, the AP reports that this is something many other dealerships have had to do because of the shortage.

