CHI St. Alexius Williston amid bed shortage due to pandemic surge

WILLISTON, N.D. - Hospital capacity across North Dakota is becoming an issue reminiscent of where hospitalizations peaked at last fall.

Officials at CHI St. Alexius Williston say the community needs to do their part to prevent history from repeating itself.

Right now, they say the hospital and walk-in clinic are filling up fast, with bed capacity tight and staff stretched thin. Around 15 of their 25 available beds are in use, with a majority of them being COVID-positive and unvaccinated.

The number of available staff determines how many of those beds can be used, and with a lack of availability statewide, they say it’s going to be a challenge in the event they have to transfer patients.

“We couldn’t get patients transferred out of here. the emergency room staff called 20 or 30 flight services and they were all tied up because they’ve been flying so much and moving patients around the country. I see that happening again,” said Dr. Wayne Anderson, Chief Medical Officer and Surgeon.

Anderson said masking up and getting vaccinated are the best ways to reverse the trend.

Anderson also added that some facilities are considering ending elective surgeries due to the surge. While Williston is not at that stage yet, he warns that without more mitigation practices, it’s a disturbing possibility.

“Certainly, somebody that needed something done urgently or emergently we would accommodate, but if it was an elective procedure, that would probably wait for a while to do,” said Anderson.

More than 100 individuals are visiting the ER and clinic on a daily basis according to Anderson.

Anderson said nurses could also be pulled from the operating room to the floor to help with COVID-positive patients.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.