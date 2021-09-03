Burleigh County Commission denies proposed vaccine incentives

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination numbers, members of the Burleigh County Commission met Wednesday night to discuss the option of promoting incentives over mandates.

Burleigh County Human Resource Director Pam Binder proposed a new incentive initiative. This would give paid holiday time to those already vaccinated, and act as an incentive for to join the vaccinated numbers.

“This is something that we feel we have control over. That we can make rules that tell other people what to do. And that’s my struggle. I don’t think I can do that,” said Commissioner Jim Peluso.

While the commission was unanimous in their support of the vaccine, giving incentives to encourage county employees to get vaccinated was denied by a vote of 3 - 2.

