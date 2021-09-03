Advertisement

Brave the Shave launches podcast called ‘Brave Stories’

By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 3, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brave the Shave has created a new podcast for families to share stories about their children and their experiences with cancer.

It’s called “Brave Stories” and Brave the Shave board members say it was designed with the idea that families who are affected by children’s cancer deserve support and community, and they hope to provide perspective on this issue.

“We’ve been through so much worse; that talking about Cully to me is, I love talking about him. So, when someone asks, and I’m able to tell his story, it’s therapeutic for me,” said Randi Oothoudt, Brave the Shave honoree parent.

So far, seven podcasts have been published, and those looking to tune in can do so at: Brave the Shave – For kids with cancer

