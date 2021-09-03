Bismarck Parks and Rec postpones swim lessons due to lifeguard shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Parks and Rec is postponing the Fall session 1 swim lesson because of a staffing shortage.

District leaders say there aren’t enough lifeguards or water safety instructors.

The facilities and program director says staffing was fine during the summer and although there’s usually a challenge when fall comes around, this year is particularly difficult.

“In the past we haven’t had to postpone any lessons, this is kind of a unique year. I think everybody in our community is really challenged to find part-time staff, whether it’s the restaurant industry, whether it’s parks and recreation, were all looking for additional staff to help in those areas,” said Kevin Klipfel, Bismarck Parks and Recreation District facilities and programs director.

Klipfel says it take about 15 to 25 lifeguards to keep the indoor pool open, along with 10 to 15 for swim lessons.

He says he’s looking to hire as many people as he can.

Those who are interested can go to the Bismarck Parks and Rec website.

