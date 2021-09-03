Arrest of Minot murder suspect Kamauri Kennedy shown in Dash Cam video

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Authorities in Macomb County have released dash cam footage of the pursuit and arrest of 32-year-old Kamauri Kennedy, wanted for murder in the death of 33-year-old Domonique Kelly, of Minot.

The video shows a roughly 12-minute pursuit on Aug. 30, at times going in the opposite lane of traffic, and at one point reaching 100 miles per hour, before deputies managed to stop Kennedy and arrest him.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department told Your News Leader that one deputy suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

Kelley’s body was found in a burned vehicle in Minot’s southeast side on June 3.

Prosecutors in Ward County have begun the extradition process to Minot. An initial court date for Kennedy has not been set yet.

Your News Leader will have more coverage on the Evening Report.

