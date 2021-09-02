Williston Basin School Board votes against mask mandates in special board meeting

WILLISTON, N.D. - No one was hoping to have this discussion again, but with more than 30 cases and well over 200 close contacts, the Williston Basin School Board was faced with discussing their plan to return to in-person learning.

“I can assure you that every board member up here tonight is making what they feel is the best decision for this district,” said Chris Jundt, board president.

Medical professionals at CHI and Trinity stated their case, pressing the board on creating a safer environment.

“If we don’t keep things buttoned-down and keep tight and wear masks before it gets out of hand, we’re going to see our children being transferred to who knows where,” said Dr. Wayne Anderson, chief surgeon with CHI St. Alexius Williston.

Parents argued enforcement would not help in curbing the spread.

“If the day comes that we need to be removed from the school, please do it,” said Rebecca Crabtree.

Even the board was split on how to proceed.

“I am 100% supportive of having temporary mask mandates,” said Heather Wheeler.

“I think our parents are the most responsible,” said John Kasmer.

A number of recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake were presented to the board. The biggest one being enforcing a mask policy for any building with a one percent or higher positivity rate. If it were to pass tonight, Rickard Elementary and Round Prairie would have been required to mask up tomorrow.

“It’s not the best topic of discussion when you’re a superintendent,” said Thake.

The board voted 4-3 against it. Jundt, Cory Swint, Kasmer, and Sarah Williams said nay. Wheeler, Kyle Renner, and Thomas Kalil voted in favor.

Other recommendations passed included giving Thake the power to move a building to distance learning as he feels and allowing food services to provide sack lunches to anyone unable to physically attend school due to COVID-19 or being a close contact.

