Advertisement

Williston Basin School Board votes against mask mandates in special board meeting

Williston Board Meeting
Williston Board Meeting(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - No one was hoping to have this discussion again, but with more than 30 cases and well over 200 close contacts, the Williston Basin School Board was faced with discussing their plan to return to in-person learning.

“I can assure you that every board member up here tonight is making what they feel is the best decision for this district,” said Chris Jundt, board president.

Medical professionals at CHI and Trinity stated their case, pressing the board on creating a safer environment.

“If we don’t keep things buttoned-down and keep tight and wear masks before it gets out of hand, we’re going to see our children being transferred to who knows where,” said Dr. Wayne Anderson, chief surgeon with CHI St. Alexius Williston.

Parents argued enforcement would not help in curbing the spread.

“If the day comes that we need to be removed from the school, please do it,” said Rebecca Crabtree.

Even the board was split on how to proceed.

“I am 100% supportive of having temporary mask mandates,” said Heather Wheeler.

“I think our parents are the most responsible,” said John Kasmer.

A number of recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake were presented to the board. The biggest one being enforcing a mask policy for any building with a one percent or higher positivity rate. If it were to pass tonight, Rickard Elementary and Round Prairie would have been required to mask up tomorrow.

“It’s not the best topic of discussion when you’re a superintendent,” said Thake.

The board voted 4-3 against it. Jundt, Cory Swint, Kasmer, and Sarah Williams said nay. Wheeler, Kyle Renner, and Thomas Kalil voted in favor.

Other recommendations passed included giving Thake the power to move a building to distance learning as he feels and allowing food services to provide sack lunches to anyone unable to physically attend school due to COVID-19 or being a close contact.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck slams into Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan
Truck crashes into ice cream shop in Mandan
North Dakota Stockmen's Association
Investigation launched after 58 cattle found dead near Jamestown
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Mandan police officer charged with DUI
Brian Amundson of Jamestown's cattle when he won the Environmental Stewardship Award in 2020
Rancher near Jamestown disheartened by “peculiar” death of his 58 cattle

Latest News

Severe thunderstorms on June 10
President Biden approves disaster declaration for North Dakota for June storm damage
Bret Dockter
Harvey teacher honored as Teacher of the Year state finalist
sports spotlight luke
Sports Spotlight: Luke Little
ND hospitals receive telehealth grants