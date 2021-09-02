Advertisement

What’s the protocol for close contact students and staff in the Mandan Public School District?

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 2, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With COVID-19 still around, it’s inevitable that someone will test positive in a school, but what’s the plan for those who are close contacts?

As of Sept. 2, 2021, 11 people have tested positive in the Mandan School District, and administrators say the district will not be contact tracing this year.

Leaders say when a positive case has been confirmed by the health department, there are protocols in place.

Exposure notifications will be provided to all families impacted, and it will encourage them to monitor their children and keep them home if symptoms develop.

The district is also increasing opportunities for hand washing and regular cleaning on high-touch surfaces, and masks are recommended for unvaccinated students and staff.

You can access all of the COVID protocols on their website.

