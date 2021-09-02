Advertisement

Turtle Mountain community gathering to honor lost members with tipi lighting

The event is open to all and everyone is invited to come heal.
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain community is coming together to honor and remember lost tribal members recently unearthed in boarding schools across the country and in Canada.

The Turtle Mountain Tribal Council is hosting a memorial tipi lighting ceremony Thursday, Sept. 2. starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Turtle Mountain tribal headquarters building.

The ceremony will include prayers, a drum group, speakers and refreshments. The event is open to all and everyone is invited to come heal.

