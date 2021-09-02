Summer tourism trends look promising in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Labor Day weekend coming up, that means summer is winding down. North Dakota Tourism officials had hoped that this past summer would offer a rebound in visitors compared to 2020. So far, the trends are looking promising.

The campsite at Fort Lincoln State Park is already full for Labor Day weekend. Visitors say it’s the wide-open spaces bringing them to North Dakota.

Ken Burgener, a Floridian and wildlife photographer, is on his first visit to the Peace Garden State.

“North Dakota hasn’t been on my radar, and you talk to people, and everyone says, ‘Well we drove through North Dakota.’ So, I wanted to spend some time here, it’s a beautiful state,” said Burgener.

Burgener is spending a week exploring the state after a trip to Canada.

“No matter where you go in the world, there’s always something unique. North Dakota has a lot of uniqueness to it,” said Burgener.

Fort Lincoln Park Manager Erik Dietrich said this summer has been busy for the site.

“Most of the weekends have been sold out, we’ve got a full campground. Even the hot weekends, we’ve had a few cancellations, we’ve had people take them right back up again,” said Dietrich.

North Dakota Tourism officials said they’re hoping these traveling trends will continue.

“We’re looking forward to a really strong fall. So, 43 million Americans are going to hit the road this Labor Day weekend. That’s only down about 10% from 2019,” said Sara Otte Coleman, director of North Dakota Tourism.

For travelers like Burgener, a trip to North Dakota is an item off of the bucket list.

If you’re looking for information on how to plan your visit, go to https://www.ndtourism.com/.

