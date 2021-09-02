Advertisement

Stock market hits record highs

Stock Market
(CNN Newsource)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The stock market soared to record highs on Thursday. The S&P 500 hit an all-time high, the Dow Jones Industrial Index climbed 100 points, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced .3% to reach a record high.

“Overall, if anybody that has a 401(k), that’s invested in equities in the market, they’re probably pretty happy right now. The broader effect on the economy shows that a lot of businesses are making money, they’re doing well. They’ve adapted to the economy and COVID. I think overall, right now, it’s a good thing,” said David Wald, Securian Financial Services.

The highs in the stock market come on the heels of lower-than-expected new claims for unemployment insurance.

The Dow Jones predicted there would be 345,000 new claims, and there were only 340,000 - which is a pandemic-era low.

