Stock market hits record highs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The stock market soared to record highs on Thursday. The S&P 500 hit an all-time high, the Dow Jones Industrial Index climbed 100 points, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced .3% to reach a record high.

“Overall, if anybody that has a 401(k), that’s invested in equities in the market, they’re probably pretty happy right now. The broader effect on the economy shows that a lot of businesses are making money, they’re doing well. They’ve adapted to the economy and COVID. I think overall, right now, it’s a good thing,” said David Wald, Securian Financial Services.

The highs in the stock market come on the heels of lower-than-expected new claims for unemployment insurance.

The Dow Jones predicted there would be 345,000 new claims, and there were only 340,000 - which is a pandemic-era low.

