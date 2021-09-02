President Biden approves disaster declaration for North Dakota for June storm damage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden has approved Governor Doug Burgum’s request for a disaster declaration for overland flooding and damaging winds and hail in early June.

It resulted in more than $2.3 million in damage to roads and infrastructure in eight counties in the northwestern and south-central parts of the state. Those counties are Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams.

The declaration unlocks FEMA public assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairs.

