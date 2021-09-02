Advertisement

President Biden approves disaster declaration for North Dakota for June storm damage

Severe thunderstorms on June 10
Severe thunderstorms on June 10(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden has approved Governor Doug Burgum’s request for a disaster declaration for overland flooding and damaging winds and hail in early June.

It resulted in more than $2.3 million in damage to roads and infrastructure in eight counties in the northwestern and south-central parts of the state. Those counties are Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams.

The declaration unlocks FEMA public assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairs.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck slams into Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan
Truck crashes into ice cream shop in Mandan
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
North Dakota Stockmen's Association
Investigation launched after 58 cattle found dead near Jamestown
Mandan police officer charged with DUI
Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar

Latest News

Bret Dockter
Harvey teacher honored as Teacher of the Year state finalist
sports spotlight luke
Sports Spotlight: Luke Little
ND hospitals receive telehealth grants
minot teacher honored
John Hoeven Elementary educator honored as Teacher of the Year state finalist