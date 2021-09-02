Advertisement

ND hospitals receive telehealth grants

(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Communications Commission is awarding two health care systems in North Dakota grants for their COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

McKenzie County Healthcare Systems in Watford City is receiving nearly $200,000. Sanford Health, which is based in Sioux Falls but has several locations in North Dakota, will get about $968,000. The money will go toward helping patients remotely.

