ND hospitals receive telehealth grants

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Communications Commission is awarding two health care systems in North Dakota grants for their COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

McKenzie County Healthcare Systems in Watford City is receiving nearly $200,000. Sanford Health, which is based in Sioux Falls but has several locations in North Dakota, will get about $968,000. The money will go toward helping patients remotely.

