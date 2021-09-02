Advertisement

Harvey teacher honored as Teacher of the Year state finalist

Bret Dockter
Bret Dockter(Photo courtesy: Dept. of Public Instruction)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARVEY, N.D. – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler visited Harvey Tuesday to honor one of two 2022 Teacher of the year finalists in the area.

Bret Dockter, a sixth grade teacher at B.M. Hanson Elementary School, was recognized at an assembly Tuesday afternoon.

Dockter, who has more than two decades of teaching experience, also serves as the head football coach.

School faculty said he is an inspiration to students and staff and is a role model for everyone in the community.

Earlier in the day, Baesler honored Heather Ell, a teacher at John Hoeven Elementary in Minot, and a finalist for Teacher of the Year.

The other two finalists, Shari Jerde of Grand Forks Community High School, and Natt Nielson of Valley City Jr./Sr. High School, will be honored Monday, Sept. 13.

