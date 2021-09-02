Advertisement

Gov. Doug Burgum fills open judgeship seat

Lindsey Nieuwsma
Lindsey Nieuwsma(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Lindsey Nieuwsma to the open judgeship seat in the South Central Judicial District.

This decision comes after Judge John Grinsteiner’s Aug. 20 retirement left an opening.

Nieuwsma attended NDSU and University of Minnesota Law School. She’s worked in private practice and as a judicial referee and magistrate in the district for the past three years.

Nieuwsma’s appointment goes into effect Sept. 7.

