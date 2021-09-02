Gov. Doug Burgum fills open judgeship seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Lindsey Nieuwsma to the open judgeship seat in the South Central Judicial District.

This decision comes after Judge John Grinsteiner’s Aug. 20 retirement left an opening.

Nieuwsma attended NDSU and University of Minnesota Law School. She’s worked in private practice and as a judicial referee and magistrate in the district for the past three years.

Nieuwsma’s appointment goes into effect Sept. 7.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.