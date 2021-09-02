Former prison officer charged; ND troopers say he smuggled items, drugs to inmate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After investigation, North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say a former North Dakota prison officer smuggled contraband to an inmate.

Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Taylor worked at the State Penitentiary in 2020 where he met Joshua Gomez, a 35-year-old inmate.

According to court documents, Taylor told troopers he brought Gomez a cell phone, sim cards, and a sealed box of cigarettes. Taylor also told troopers he later realized the sealed box likely contained meth after Gomez tested positive. He said he received payments from a Gackle woman for the deliveries.

Taylor is charged with both delivery of an electronic device and a controlled substance to an inmate.

Gomez is charged with both possession of an electronic device and a controlled substance by an inmate.

Court documents do not show charges against the woman.

In 2006, Gomez pleaded guilty for a felony sex offense. He was sent back to prison in 2018 for a probation violation.

